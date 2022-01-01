Brisbane Lunch Truck

Go
SANDWICHES

3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005 • $$

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Brookie$3.50
Our signature brownie topped with chocolate chip cookie batter, fudge swirls, and sea salt
West Coast Fish$16.00
Grilled, dry-rubbed sustainable Alaskan cod, lime gremolata, citrus slaw on a soft roll
Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.00
Fresh Salmon Salad$15.00
A generous portion of our house salad mix, tossed with fresh veggies and our citrus vinaigrette. Topped with chilled grilled salmon pieces, pickled red onion and fried capers
Soup of the Day$5.00
Fresh, house-made soup. Changes daily. Check at the window for today's option.
The BLT's BLT$13.50
Thick cut bacon patties, sweet and savory tomato jam, crisp lettuce, mayo, thick sliced sourdough bread
California Cheesesteak$16.00
Thinly sliced fresh roast beef, grilled mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, and Pepper Jack cheese
Deluxe Grilled Cheese$9.00
Parmesan-crusted thick sourdough bread with Cheddar and Gruyere cheese
Yokohama Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Ginger and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat lightly battered and fried, with sesame slaw and wasabi mayo
BBQ Tofu$12.00
Sautéed, dry-rubbed shredded tofu, BBQ sauce, citrus slaw
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005

Brisbane CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
