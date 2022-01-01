Go
Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

300 Reviews

15338 FM 849

Lindale, TX 75771

Popular Items

Brisket
Prime Certified Angus Beef smoked low and slow for 16 hours in our wood fired pits.
Pork Ribs
St. Louis Style pork ribs with our house rub and sweet glaze.
Southern Potato Salad
Mustard based potato salad with eggs and whole grain beer marinated mustard seeds, served cold.
Turkey
Peppery smoked turkey, smoked low and slow with oak and hickory. Try it dunked in our buttery turkey broth for extra juiciness and flavor.
Banana Pudding$6.99
Bacon Mac and Cheese
Pasta shells tossed in creamy cheese sauce with applewood smoked bacon. Sauce contains significant gluten and dairy.
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

15338 FM 849, Lindale TX 75771

Directions

