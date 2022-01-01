Bristol Bar and Grille

Go
A Louisville Original and local favorite. Three-area locations with on premise banquet rooms and off premise catering facility. Lunch and dinner daily with a Best of Louisville award winning Sunday brunch, full bar service with an excellent choice of wines by the glass or bottle. Kentucky Proud menu options and our world famous Bristol green chili wontons. Member of Kentucky Restaurant Association, Louisville Originals and The Urban Bourbon Trail (downtown only). Proud supporter of the Louisville Arts scene.

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

1321 Bardstown Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)

Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine$17.00
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
Black Bean Soup (GF)$5.00
Assorted sausages, black beans and spices topped with red onions and sour cream.
Pork Dijonnaise (GF)$17.00
Grilled pork loin with Dijon mustard sauce. Served with skillet fried potatoes.
Burger$11.00
Fresh KY Proud Rittenberry Farms ground beef served on a toasted English muffin with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of cheese
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.50
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
Fish Tacos$11.00
Your choice of fried or grilled Basa, three soft flour tortillas, topped with southwest slaw ,black bean salsa pickled onions, and chipotle mayo
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$21.00
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh vegetables.
Fried Chicken Cobb$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with fried chicken, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles. Served with Bleu Cheese dressing
Grilled Chicken and Spinach$13.00
Spinach tossed with roasted garlic, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, croutons, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Dinner Roll$0.25
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1321 Bardstown Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fante's Coffee
We roast our coffee fresh in house every week. We are a neighborhood gathering place where work gets done, people connect, and life is celebrated. "We Are Passionate About Quality And Community"

Ramsi's Cafe on the World started as a quaint little hole in the wall serving Global Comfort Food in the eclectic Highlands neighborhood. The place has grown over the past 25 years. With over 100 dishes from around the world, we cook for everyone's palate. Half the menu is vegetarian, 30 percent vegan. We have gluten free options. We serve ribs, lamb, Kentucky grown Bison and several varieties of seafood. And our Sunday brunch: a feast-ival! Everything is made in-house. The restaurant is casual, by design. Make yourself at home. We can't wait to serve you!

Creative, upscale comfort food and craft cocktails in Louisville, KY

Come in and enjoy!

