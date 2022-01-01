Go
Bristol Cafe and Market

A modern cafe/deli serving handcrafted sandwiches, homemade soups, salads and quiches. We also offer locally roasted coffees that we serve in house to make our specialty coffee drinks.

2600 Volunteer Pkwy

Popular Items

Country Club$8.50
Ham, Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese with Honey Mustard on Sourdough
Regular Drink$2.00
Bristol TN

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
