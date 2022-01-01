Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve caesar salad

Chunky Tomato image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Chunky Tomato

897 Farmington Ave, Bristol

Avg 4.5 (517 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Chunky Tomato
Banner pic

 

People's Choice Pizza - Bristol

170 Riverside Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar salad tossed with Grilled chicken
More about People's Choice Pizza - Bristol

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Stromboli

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston