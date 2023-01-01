Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese salad in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Caprese Salad
Bristol restaurants that serve caprese salad
10 Main Cafe & Deli
10 Main Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
Gerri's Caprese Salad
$9.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato slices mixed green and drizzled with balsamic glaze
More about 10 Main Cafe & Deli
Fresh Craft Grille
650 Farmington Avenue, Bristol
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$12.00
More about Fresh Craft Grille
