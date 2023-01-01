Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve caprese salad

Main pic

 

10 Main Cafe & Deli

10 Main Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gerri's Caprese Salad$9.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato slices mixed green and drizzled with balsamic glaze
More about 10 Main Cafe & Deli
Consumer pic

 

Fresh Craft Grille

650 Farmington Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$12.00
More about Fresh Craft Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Chicken Salad

Greek Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Garden Salad

Garlic Bread

Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Southington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston