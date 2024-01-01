Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

 

Fresh Craft Grille

650 Farmington Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Fish & Chips$16.99
HALF A POUND lightly battered Atlantic cod loin... served with FF's tarter sauce,coleslaw,lemon.
More about Fresh Craft Grille
Banner pic

 

Olive Pizza

274 Middle Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n Chips$17.99
More about Olive Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Curly Fries

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Clams

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Antipasto Salad

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Southington

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston