Garlic chicken in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Bristol restaurants that serve garlic chicken

10 Main Cafe & Deli

10 Main Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl of Lemon Chicken Orzo & toasted garlic bread w/ cheese$9.00
More about 10 Main Cafe & Deli
Olive Pizza

274 Middle Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(#3) Large Cheese Pizza, 12 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda, & Garlic Bread SPECIAL$30.99
More about Olive Pizza

