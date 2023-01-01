Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic chicken in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Garlic Chicken
Bristol restaurants that serve garlic chicken
10 Main Cafe & Deli
10 Main Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
Bowl of Lemon Chicken Orzo & toasted garlic bread w/ cheese
$9.00
More about 10 Main Cafe & Deli
Olive Pizza
274 Middle Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
(#3) Large Cheese Pizza, 12 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda, & Garlic Bread SPECIAL
$30.99
More about Olive Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol
Chocolate Cake
Garlic Bread
Garden Salad
Chicken Wraps
Greek Salad
Caprese Salad
Chicken Salad
Cheese Pizza
More near Bristol to explore
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Southington
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(801 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(732 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston