Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Garlic Knots
Bristol restaurants that serve garlic knots
People's Choice Pizza - Bristol - Bristol
170 Riverside Avenue, Bristol
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$9.49
More about People's Choice Pizza - Bristol - Bristol
Olive Pizza
274 Middle Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
(3) 2 Small + 1 Topping Each & Garlic Knots SPECIAL
$19.99
More about Olive Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol
Mediterranean Salad
Caprese Salad
Greek Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Quesadillas
Cheeseburgers
Chef Salad
Garlic Bread
More near Bristol to explore
Southington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston