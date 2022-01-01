Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve black bean burgers

BHOP image

 

BHOP

115 Lake Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Black Bean Veggie Burger$14.99
More about BHOP
Kathleen's Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Kathleen's Irish Pub

90 Lake St, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$12.00
These black bean burgers have a complex, satisfying flavor and robustly meaty texture that even devout carnivores will love. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and our own Jalapeño marmalade.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub

