Black bean burgers in
Bristol
Bristol
Black Bean Burgers
Bristol restaurants that serve black bean burgers
BHOP
115 Lake Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
GF Black Bean Veggie Burger
$14.99
More about BHOP
FRENCH FRIES
Kathleen's Irish Pub
90 Lake St, Bristol
Avg 4.4
(511 reviews)
Black Bean Burger
$12.00
These black bean burgers have a complex, satisfying flavor and robustly meaty texture that even devout carnivores will love. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and our own Jalapeño marmalade.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub
