Chicken sandwiches in Bristol

Kathleen's Irish Pub
90 Lake St, Bristol
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fresh chicken lightly marinated in rosemary, garlic and olive oil, grilled then served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion together with crispy chips.
|Beer Battered Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Lightly marinated fresh chicken dipped in our beer batter and deep fried until crispy and golden brown. Plain or tossed in our Buffalo, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan topping and served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion with a dollop of bleu cheese dressing together with our crispy chips.