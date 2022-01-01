Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BHOP image

 

BHOP

115 Lake Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Bacon Sandwich$13.99
More about BHOP
Kathleen's Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Kathleen's Irish Pub

90 Lake St, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fresh chicken lightly marinated in rosemary, garlic and olive oil, grilled then served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion together with crispy chips.
Beer Battered Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lightly marinated fresh chicken dipped in our beer batter and deep fried until crispy and golden brown. Plain or tossed in our Buffalo, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan topping and served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion with a dollop of bleu cheese dressing together with our crispy chips.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Chocolate Cake

Pies

Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cheese Fries

Fish And Chips

Pretzels

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston