Chicken wraps in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about BHOP
BHOP
115 Lake Street, Bristol
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
|Greek Wrap With Chicken
|$12.99
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Kathleen's Irish Pub
90 Lake St, Bristol
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Fresh chicken lightly marinated in rosemary, garlic and olive oil, grilled then served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion together with crispy chips.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Beer battered chicken deep fried and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce then wrapped in a tortilla with tomato, romaine and homemade bleu cheese dressing. Accompanied by crispy chips.