Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve chicken wraps

BHOP image

 

BHOP

115 Lake Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Greek Wrap With Chicken$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
More about BHOP
Kathleen's Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Kathleen's Irish Pub

90 Lake St, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Fresh chicken lightly marinated in rosemary, garlic and olive oil, grilled then served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion together with crispy chips.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Beer battered chicken deep fried and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce then wrapped in a tortilla with tomato, romaine and homemade bleu cheese dressing. Accompanied by crispy chips.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Carrot Cake

Pies

Bread Pudding

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Cake

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston