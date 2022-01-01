Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Pretzels
Bristol restaurants that serve pretzels
BHOP
115 Lake Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites w/Beer Cheese
$9.99
More about BHOP
FRENCH FRIES
Kathleen's Irish Pub
90 Lake St, Bristol
Avg 4.4
(511 reviews)
Jumbo Pretzel
$10.00
A baked pretzel as big as your plate. Serve with either our homemade beer cheese dipping sauce or our Irish Whiskey Dipping sauce.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub
