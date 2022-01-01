Bristol restaurants you'll love
Bristol's top cuisines
Must-try Bristol restaurants
More about Itri Wood Fired
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Itri Wood Fired
310 Mill St., Bristol
|Popular items
|Honey Hot Sop
|$16.00
Classic Cheese with Mike's Hot Honey and Soppressata.
|Margherita
|$13.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil.
|Classic Cheese
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella & pecorino.
More about Chuck's BBQ
Chuck's BBQ
2 Pond St, Bristol
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.50
|Regular Cornbread
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$15.00
More about Chuck's BBQ
Chuck's BBQ
2 Pond St, Bristol
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings (6)
|$10.00
6 of our smoked chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.50
Sliced smoked brisket on a kaiser roll (BBQ sauces come on the side, please select choice of sauce)
|Brisket Platter
|$17.50
Sliced beef brisket served with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread (BBQ sauces come on the side, please select choice of sauce)