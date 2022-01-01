Go
Bristol Republic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1124 N High St • $$

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Chips$3.00
House Fried Chips Tossed in Our Dry Rub Seasoning
18HR Brisket$11.00
14-18 Pound Beef Brisket. Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for up to 18 Hours until moist and tender.
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
18hr Brisket, Served on a Kaiser Roll.
Try it All$41.00
¾ Pound of Wings, ½ Pound of Pulled Pork, 2 sausage links, ¼ Rack of Ribs, 2 sides, Double Cornbread, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, Saltine Crackers, and Pickles
Coleslaw$3.00
House Recipe (Combination of Vinegar and Mayo Based), With Shaved Cabbage and Carrots
Texas Spare Ribs
Texas Style Spare Ribs Brushed with Smoked on High Sweet Whiskey Sauce, Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for 4-6 Hours until moist and tender.
Classic Mac$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
Hickory Smoked Wings$13.00
Jumbo Chicken Wings, Dry Rubbed(Salt, Pepper, Brown Sugar) and Quick Smoked. Fried to Order Served Dry or Tossed with White BBQ, Honey Mustard, Bristol Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Smoked on High Pucker Sauce(Spicy, Vinegar Based), Smoked on High Gator Sauce(Vinegar,Mustard Based). Served with Coleslaw, Pickles.
Waffle Fries$4.00
Crispy Beer Battered Waffle Shaped French Fries
Cheddar Cornbread$5.00
House Baked Cheddar and Honey Cornbread Topped with Bourbon Butter
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1124 N High St

Columbus OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
