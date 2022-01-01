Bristol restaurants you'll love
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Popular items
|Margarita
|$14.00
Overnight tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Fig & Proscuitto
|$15.00
Black Infusions Fig vodka glaze, prosciutto, goat cheese, mozzarella, baby arugula
|Chowder
|$9.00
Local hand shucked clams, bacon, potatoes, creamy broth
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Popular items
|Lobster Bisque
|$9.00
House-made traditional bisque with chunks of lobster meat
|Portuguese Linguica Clam Cakes
|$9.00
1⁄2 dozen, house made crispy fritters, full of clams and linguica
|Chicken Caprese Panini
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, pesto aioli, balsamic glaze
More about Quito's Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Popular items
|Basket
|$55.00
|Jarred Marinara Sauce
|$7.95
|Jarred Zuppa Sauce
|$7.95
More about Bristol Sunset Cafe
Bristol Sunset Cafe
499 hope street, Bristol
|Popular items
|Hashdog
|$8.00
Egg scrambled with scallions, bacon, cheddar cheese, arugula, chipotle aioli and a hashbrown on a bolo.
|Pancake
|$3.00
Buttermilk batter made from scratch
|Egg and Cheese
|$4.00
Egg over hard and american cheese
More about Judge Roy Bean Saloon
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
|Popular items
|Jumbo Chicken Wings (7 Piece)
|$11.95
Flavors: Buffalo, Honey Whiskey BBQ, Sesame Ginger, Jamaican Jerk, Smokey Chipotle Dry Rub.
With Ranch or Blue Cheese Sauce
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Served with Handcut Fries
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$15.95
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella
Served with Handcut Fries
More about AIDAN'S PUB
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
|$11.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Bleu Cheese Dressing, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap served with pub fries & a pickle
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Spicy Cajun Seasonings, topped with Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, and American Cheese on a bulkie roll served with pub fries & a pickle.
|Cup of New England Clam Chowder
|$5.00
An Aidan's Pub Favorite!
More about The Wave
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.79
100% mozzarella cheese coted in Italian breading. Served with marinara sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and garlic butter croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Fresh 8 oz certified Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese