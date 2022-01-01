Bristol restaurants you'll love

Bristol restaurants
Toast
Bristol's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Salad
Must-try Bristol restaurants

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margarita$14.00
Overnight tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Fig & Proscuitto$15.00
Black Infusions Fig vodka glaze, prosciutto, goat cheese, mozzarella, baby arugula
Chowder$9.00
Local hand shucked clams, bacon, potatoes, creamy broth
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lobster Bisque$9.00
House-made traditional bisque with chunks of lobster meat
Portuguese Linguica Clam Cakes$9.00
1⁄2 dozen, house made crispy fritters, full of clams and linguica
Chicken Caprese Panini$14.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, pesto aioli, balsamic glaze
Quito's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basket$55.00
Jarred Marinara Sauce$7.95
Jarred Zuppa Sauce$7.95
Bristol Sunset Cafe image

 

Bristol Sunset Cafe

499 hope street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hashdog$8.00
Egg scrambled with scallions, bacon, cheddar cheese, arugula, chipotle aioli and a hashbrown on a bolo.
Pancake$3.00
Buttermilk batter made from scratch
Egg and Cheese$4.00
Egg over hard and american cheese
Judge Roy Bean Saloon image

SEAFOOD

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

1 State Street, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Chicken Wings (7 Piece)$11.95
Flavors: Buffalo, Honey Whiskey BBQ, Sesame Ginger, Jamaican Jerk, Smokey Chipotle Dry Rub.
With Ranch or Blue Cheese Sauce
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Served with Handcut Fries
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.95
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella
Served with Handcut Fries
AIDAN'S PUB image

 

AIDAN'S PUB

5 John Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$11.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Bleu Cheese Dressing, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap served with pub fries & a pickle
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy Cajun Seasonings, topped with Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, and American Cheese on a bulkie roll served with pub fries & a pickle.
Cup of New England Clam Chowder$5.00
An Aidan's Pub Favorite!
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.79
100% mozzarella cheese coted in Italian breading. Served with marinara sauce
Caesar Salad$8.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and garlic butter croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
Cheeseburger$11.99
Fresh 8 oz certified Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese
Main pic

 

Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
Calzone w/Cheese$8.00
CHEESE PIZZA$8.00
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bristol

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

