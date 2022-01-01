Caesar salad in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve caesar salad
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, Parmesan, herb croutons,
house made dressing
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan and, croutons
served with caesar dressing
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Crisp chopped romaine, garlic Parmesan croutons creamy homemade Caesar dressing
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Aidan's Pub Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Fresh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and a Creamy Caesar Dressing.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Fresh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and a Creamy Caesar Dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and garlic butter croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol
349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Tomatoes. Served with dressing on side and half pita pocket.
|CHICKEN Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Tomatoes toppped with Grilled Chicken. Served dressing on the side and half pita pocket.