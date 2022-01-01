Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve caesar salad

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, Parmesan, herb croutons,
house made dressing
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan and, croutons
served with caesar dressing
More about Quito's Restaurant
Judge Roy Bean Saloon image

SEAFOOD

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

1 State Street, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.95
Crisp chopped romaine, garlic Parmesan croutons creamy homemade Caesar dressing
More about Judge Roy Bean Saloon
AIDAN'S PUB image

 

AIDAN'S PUB

5 John Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aidan's Pub Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Fresh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and a Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Fresh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and a Creamy Caesar Dressing.
More about AIDAN'S PUB
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and garlic butter croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
More about The Wave
Main pic

 

Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Tomatoes. Served with dressing on side and half pita pocket.
CHICKEN Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Tomatoes toppped with Grilled Chicken. Served dressing on the side and half pita pocket.
More about Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

