Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Pomodoro Pizzeria

271 Wood St, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$8.00
More about Pomodoro Pizzeria
Bristol Sunset Cafe image

 

Bristol Sunset Cafe

499 hope street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Cannoli$1.75
More about Bristol Sunset Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Chicken Sandwiches

Pappardelle

Shepherds Pies

Pizza Steak

Shrimp Scampi

Clams

Carrot Cake

Garden Salad

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston