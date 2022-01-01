Chicken caesar wraps in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$15.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan, house made caesar dressing
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
Bristol Sunset Cafe
499 hope street, Bristol
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and house made croutons.
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.95
Crisp Chopped Romaine, Garlic Parmesan Croutons, Grilled Chicken and Creamy Caesar Dressing Served on a Flour Wrap
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Chicken Tenders with Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Creamy Caesar Dressing, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap served with pub fries & a pickle.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing