Chicken caesar wraps in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Bristol restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan, house made caesar dressing
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Grilled Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
Bristol Sunset Cafe image

 

Bristol Sunset Cafe

499 hope street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and house made croutons.
Judge Roy Bean Saloon image

SEAFOOD

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

1 State Street, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.95
Crisp Chopped Romaine, Garlic Parmesan Croutons, Grilled Chicken and Creamy Caesar Dressing Served on a Flour Wrap
AIDAN'S PUB image

 

AIDAN'S PUB

5 John Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Chicken Tenders with Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Creamy Caesar Dressing, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap served with pub fries & a pickle.
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Main pic

 

Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.50
