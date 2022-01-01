Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Our Garden salad topped with boneless Buffalo tenders
More about The Wave
Main pic

 

Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo CHICKEN Salad$11.00
House Salad topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side and half pita pocket.
CHICKEN Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Tomatoes toppped with Grilled Chicken. Served dressing on the side and half pita pocket.
More about Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Baked Mac And Cheese

Pizza Steak

Greek Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Short Ribs

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston