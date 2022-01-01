Chicken salad in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Our Garden salad topped with boneless Buffalo tenders
Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol
349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol
|Buffalo CHICKEN Salad
|$11.00
House Salad topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side and half pita pocket.
|CHICKEN Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Tomatoes toppped with Grilled Chicken. Served dressing on the side and half pita pocket.