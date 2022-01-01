Chicken tenders in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve chicken tenders
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
|$11.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Bleu Cheese Dressing, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap served with pub fries & a pickle
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Chicken Tenders Dinner
|$14.99
Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ, Citrus Chipotle BBQ, Sriracha Glaze, served with a side
|Boneless Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
Crispy, juicy, and tender!