Clam chowder in Bristol

Bristol restaurants that serve clam chowder
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$9.00
Local hand shucked clams, bacon,
potatoes, creamy broth
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
Cup of New England Clam Chowder
$5.00
An Aidan's Pub Favorite!
More about AIDAN'S PUB
