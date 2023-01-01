Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corned beef and cabbage in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Corned Beef And Cabbage
Bristol restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
SPD Corned Beef & Cabbage
$20.00
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE
$18.00
Hand-Cut Corned Beef with Cabbage, Carrots, and Potatoes.
More about AIDAN'S PUB
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
Avg 3.4
(88 reviews)
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$17.00
More about The Wave
