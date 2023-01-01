Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Bristol

Bristol restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

AIDAN'S PUB image

 

AIDAN'S PUB

5 John Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPD Corned Beef & Cabbage$20.00
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE$18.00
Hand-Cut Corned Beef with Cabbage, Carrots, and Potatoes.
More about AIDAN'S PUB
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage$17.00
More about The Wave

