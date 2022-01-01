Fish and chips in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
Hand battered local cod, hand cut fries, house made slaw
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
Hand battered, wild caught haddock, french fries & house made slaw
|Kids Fish and Chip
|$9.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Kids Fish'n Chip
|$13.00
One piece of fried cod and our thick cut French fries. Served with tartar sauce on the side.
|Fish'n Chip
|$19.00
Cod, deep fried in a light batter, served with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Kid's Fish & Chips
|$13.00
Served with Pub Fries and Coleslaw.
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Beer-Battered Cod Fillet, served with Tartar Sauce, Pub Fries and Coleslaw.