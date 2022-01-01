Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Bristol

Bristol restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$25.00
Hand battered local cod, hand cut fries, house made slaw
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$25.00
Hand battered, wild caught haddock, french fries & house made slaw
Kids Fish and Chip$9.00
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Fish'n Chip$13.00
One piece of fried cod and our thick cut French fries. Served with tartar sauce on the side.
Fish'n Chip$19.00
Cod, deep fried in a light batter, served with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Quito's Restaurant
AIDAN'S PUB image

 

AIDAN'S PUB

5 John Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Fish & Chips$13.00
Served with Pub Fries and Coleslaw.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer-Battered Cod Fillet, served with Tartar Sauce, Pub Fries and Coleslaw.
More about AIDAN'S PUB
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.99
Wild-caught beer battered haddock, served with tartar, coleslaw, and fries
Kids Fish & Chips$11.99
More about The Wave

