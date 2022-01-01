Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$16.00
Battered wild caught haddock, brioche bun, caper tartar
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Fish Sandwich$15.00
Fresh cod, pan-seared in garlic-infused butter, Served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
Fried Fish Sandwich$14.00
Fresh cod, lightly fried and served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce. Served with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce come on the side of all our fried fish dishes.
More about Quito's Restaurant

