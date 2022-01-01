Fish sandwiches in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Battered wild caught haddock, brioche bun, caper tartar
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Pan Seared Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Fresh cod, pan-seared in garlic-infused butter, Served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh cod, lightly fried and served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce. Served with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce come on the side of all our fried fish dishes.