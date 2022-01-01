French fries in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve french fries

The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$3.99
More about The Wave
Main pic

 

Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
More about Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Clams

Clam Chowder

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheese Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (19 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston