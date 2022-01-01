Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Bristol restaurants that serve greek salad

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$13.00
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, bell
peppers, feta cheese, Greek dressing
Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol

Takeout
Greek Salad Wrap$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green pepper, red onion, black olive, feta cheese, greek dressing.
Greek Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives & feta cheese. Served with dressing on side & half pita pocket.
Greek Salad w/Chix Wrap$12.50
