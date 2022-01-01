Greek salad in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, bell
peppers, feta cheese, Greek dressing
More about Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol
Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol
349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green pepper, red onion, black olive, feta cheese, greek dressing.
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives & feta cheese. Served with dressing on side & half pita pocket.
|Greek Salad w/Chix Wrap
|$12.50