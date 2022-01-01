Grilled chicken in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Grilled Chicken Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fire-grilled organic chicken breast topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, and honey-ginger sauce on a toasted brioche bun
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Corn Salsa & Coleslaw on NAAN Bread
Served with Handcut Fries
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Topped with Honey Mustard and Swiss Cheese served with pub fries & a pickle.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.99
Our own recipe, marinated with just the right spices. Served with 2 sides
|Grilled Chicken Stir Fry Sub
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a roll