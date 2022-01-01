Grilled chicken sandwiches in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Quito's Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fire-grilled organic chicken breast topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, and honey-ginger sauce on a toasted brioche bun
More about Judge Roy Bean Saloon
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Corn Salsa & Coleslaw on NAAN Bread
Served with Handcut Fries
More about AIDAN'S PUB
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Topped with Honey Mustard and Swiss Cheese served with pub fries & a pickle.