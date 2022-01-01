Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve lobster rolls

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$40.00
Lobster and scallops tossed in tarragon aioli with celery and red onion
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$40.00
A New England tradition...fresh Maine lobster salad,
served on a grilled roll
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
0848262e-c7cf-4926-a593-c4e301079f8f image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll Warm with Butter$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat sautéed in warm melted butter and served in a toasted brioche bun. Served with one side choice
Lobster Roll Chilled Mayo$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat, tossed with just a taste of mayonnaise and seasoned with a touch of dill. Served with your choice of one side
More about Quito's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheese Fries

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Salmon

Cake

Fried Scallops

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (23 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (500 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (190 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston