Lobster rolls in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Lobster Roll
|$40.00
Lobster and scallops tossed in tarragon aioli with celery and red onion
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Lobster Roll
|$40.00
A New England tradition...fresh Maine lobster salad,
served on a grilled roll
More about Quito's Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Lobster Roll Warm with Butter
|$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat sautéed in warm melted butter and served in a toasted brioche bun. Served with one side choice
|Lobster Roll Chilled Mayo
|$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat, tossed with just a taste of mayonnaise and seasoned with a touch of dill. Served with your choice of one side