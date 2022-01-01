Lobsters in Bristol

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve lobsters

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque$12.00
House made traditional bisque with chunks of lobster meat
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac and Cheese$40.00
Lobster meat, cave aged cheddar cheese sauce, buttery bread crumb topping, cavatappi pasta
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
0848262e-c7cf-4926-a593-c4e301079f8f image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll Warm with Butter$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat sautéed in warm melted butter and served in a toasted brioche bun. Served with one side choice
Lobster Casserole$40.00
Local hand picked lobster is tossed in butter and sweet sherry wine, topped with ritz cracker crumbs and more butter for a truly decedent dish
Lobster Roll Chilled Mayo$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat, tossed with just a taste of mayonnaise and seasoned with a touch of dill. Served with your choice of one side
More about Quito's Restaurant

