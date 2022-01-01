Lobsters in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve lobsters
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Lobster Bisque
|$12.00
House made traditional bisque with chunks of lobster meat
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$40.00
Lobster meat, cave aged cheddar cheese sauce, buttery bread crumb topping, cavatappi pasta
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Lobster Roll Warm with Butter
|$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat sautéed in warm melted butter and served in a toasted brioche bun. Served with one side choice
|Lobster Casserole
|$40.00
Local hand picked lobster is tossed in butter and sweet sherry wine, topped with ritz cracker crumbs and more butter for a truly decedent dish
|Lobster Roll Chilled Mayo
|$33.00
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat, tossed with just a taste of mayonnaise and seasoned with a touch of dill. Served with your choice of one side