Nachos in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve nachos
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Craft Nachos
|$16.00
Slow cooked hand pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn salsa, roasted poblano crema, guacamole, pickled jalapenos
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Nachos
|$16.00
Corn tortilla chips, house made chili, cheddar jack cheese,
pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Aidan's Nacho Plate
|$10.00
Jalapeños, Melted Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de gãllo and Sour Cream.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Nachos Supreme
|$14.49
Beef, chili, or chicken topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream
|BBQ pulled pork nachos
|$13.49
Our incredible slow roasted pulled pork topped with diced tomatos, jalapenos, barbecue sauce and melted cheese