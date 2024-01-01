Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Patty Melts
Bristol restaurants that serve patty melts
Bristol Sunset Cafe
499 hope street, Bristol
No reviews yet
Carnitas Omelet
$14.00
Carnitas, candied jalapeños, cheddar cheese, avocado and crispy tortillas on top, home fries and toast!
More about Bristol Sunset Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
Avg 3.4
(88 reviews)
Patty Melt
$13.00
More about The Wave
Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol
Rice Pudding
Caesar Salad
Cheese Fries
Steak Calzones
Chicken Sandwiches
Carrot Cake
Tiramisu
Cannolis
More near Bristol to explore
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(26 restaurants)
Fall River
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(704 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(80 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(497 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(719 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(193 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(294 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston