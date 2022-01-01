Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Penne in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Penne
Bristol restaurants that serve penne
Pomodoro Pizzeria
271 Wood St, Bristol
No reviews yet
Kids Penne Meatball
$8.00
Kids Penne Butter
$6.95
More about Pomodoro Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
Avg 3.4
(88 reviews)
Penne a la Vodka
$13.99
A rich, creamy pink vodka sauce
More about The Wave
