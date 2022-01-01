Pies in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve pies
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Blueberry Pie
|$8.00
Homemade Blueberry Pie, served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar.
|Kid's Shepherds Pie
|$8.00
A blend of Ground Beef, Peas and Carrots, topped with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy.
|Dublin Pot Pie
|$14.00
An Irish Favorite featuring Chicken and Vegetables, topped with a Golden Crust.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, carrot, corn topped with home made mashed potatoes and gravy