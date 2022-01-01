Pretzels in Bristol

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bristol restaurants that serve pretzels
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
Avg 4.4
(697 reviews)
Pretzel Sticks and Beer Cheese
$10.95
Five Soft Pretzel Sticks served with House Made Beer Cheese
More about Judge Roy Bean Saloon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
Avg 3.4
(88 reviews)
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
$10.00
More about The Wave
