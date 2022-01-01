Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Bristol restaurants that serve salmon

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$28.00
Lightly blackened pan seared salmon, pineapple and poblano salsa
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sandwich$21.00
Atlantic salmon, bacon-onion jam, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Cakes$15.00
Pan-Seared Pesto Salmon$26.00
Wild Alaskan Salmon pan-seared in garlic, olive oil, and wine
placed on thinly sliced tomatoes, on a flaky golden piece of puff pastry, then topped with pesto.
Pan-Seared Atlantic Salmon$25.00
Alaskan wild caught salmon, pan seared in garlic, olive oil, white wine and Italian herbs served with two sides
More about Quito's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

1 State Street, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Ginger Grilled Salmon$22.95
With Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Greens, & Crispy Wonton Strips
More about Judge Roy Bean Saloon
AIDAN'S PUB image

 

AIDAN'S PUB

5 John Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Bleu Cheese Salad$19.00
Grilled Salmon - seasoned to your liking, over Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, finished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Smoked Irish Salmon$13.00
Thin sliced, smoked Salmon with Horseradish Cream, Capers, Red Onion & Toast.
Grilled Salmon Dish$19.00
Seasoned to your liking and, served with Rice Pilaf and Vegetables.
More about AIDAN'S PUB
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$20.99
Fresh garlic, butter, lemon. Served with 2 sides
Blackened Salmon$21.99
Pan seared, lightly blackened, mango salsa. Served with 2 sides
More about The Wave

