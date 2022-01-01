Salmon in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve salmon
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Salmon
|$28.00
Lightly blackened pan seared salmon, pineapple and poblano salsa
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Salmon Sandwich
|$21.00
Atlantic salmon, bacon-onion jam, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Salmon Cakes
|$15.00
|Pan-Seared Pesto Salmon
|$26.00
Wild Alaskan Salmon pan-seared in garlic, olive oil, and wine
placed on thinly sliced tomatoes, on a flaky golden piece of puff pastry, then topped with pesto.
|Pan-Seared Atlantic Salmon
|$25.00
Alaskan wild caught salmon, pan seared in garlic, olive oil, white wine and Italian herbs served with two sides
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
|Sesame Ginger Grilled Salmon
|$22.95
With Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Greens, & Crispy Wonton Strips
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Salmon & Bleu Cheese Salad
|$19.00
Grilled Salmon - seasoned to your liking, over Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, finished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
|Smoked Irish Salmon
|$13.00
Thin sliced, smoked Salmon with Horseradish Cream, Capers, Red Onion & Toast.
|Grilled Salmon Dish
|$19.00
Seasoned to your liking and, served with Rice Pilaf and Vegetables.