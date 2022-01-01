Scallops in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve scallops
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Scallops
|$37.00
Local scallops, yuzu marmalade
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Pan-Seared Scallop Plate
|$34.00
Sea scallops are seared just long enough to give them a beautiful brown color full of flavor caramelized large Atlantic sea scallops, served with your choice of two sides
|Side Fried Scallops
|$12.00
Lightly battered and fried sea scallops served with a side of tartar sauce
|Fried Scallop Dinner
|$30.00
Sea scallops, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.