Sweet potato fries in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Thick cut sweet potato fries served with honey ginger dipping sauce or ketchup.
More about Quito's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

1 State Street, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
More about Judge Roy Bean Saloon
AIDAN'S PUB image

 

AIDAN'S PUB

5 John Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about AIDAN'S PUB
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about The Wave
Main pic

 

Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

