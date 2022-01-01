Sweet potato fries in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
Thick cut sweet potato fries served with honey ginger dipping sauce or ketchup.
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99