Tacos in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve tacos
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Crispy potato crusted catch of the day, vegetable slaw, avocado and poblano crema, double corn tortilla
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
slow cooked hand pulled pork, roasted corn salsa, poblano and avocado crema double corn tortillas
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Pan-seared cod, served in a grilled corn tortilla shell with, cabbage, diced tomatoes, drizzled with organic lemon aioli
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
|Short Rib Tacos
|$18.95
3 Soft Shell Short Rib Tacos, Corn Salsa, Coleslaw, Sriracha Aioli & Crispy Onions
Served with Handcut Fries
|Shrimp Tacos
|$18.95
3 Soft Shell Shrimp Tacos, Corn Salsa, Coleslaw, Sriracha Aioli & Crispy Onions
Served with Handcut Fries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Beer battered fish of the day, fresh mango salsa. Served with a side
|Taco Salad
|$13.99
Seasoned Mexican beef, lettuce, tomato, black olives, shredded jack cheddar cheese, served in a tortilla bowl with salsa and sour cream