Tacos in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve tacos

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$15.00
Crispy potato crusted catch of the day, vegetable slaw, avocado and poblano crema, double corn tortilla
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
slow cooked hand pulled pork, roasted corn salsa, poblano and avocado crema double corn tortillas
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Fish Tacos image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$17.00
Pan-seared cod, served in a grilled corn tortilla shell with, cabbage, diced tomatoes, drizzled with organic lemon aioli
More about Quito's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

1 State Street, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Tacos$18.95
3 Soft Shell Short Rib Tacos, Corn Salsa, Coleslaw, Sriracha Aioli & Crispy Onions
Served with Handcut Fries
Shrimp Tacos$18.95
3 Soft Shell Shrimp Tacos, Corn Salsa, Coleslaw, Sriracha Aioli & Crispy Onions
Served with Handcut Fries
More about Judge Roy Bean Saloon
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.99
Beer battered fish of the day, fresh mango salsa. Served with a side
Taco Salad$13.99
Seasoned Mexican beef, lettuce, tomato, black olives, shredded jack cheddar cheese, served in a tortilla bowl with salsa and sour cream
More about The Wave

