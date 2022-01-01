Go
Bristol Square Cafe

Breakfast and Lunch Served All Day

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1428 Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Omelette$9.95
Veggie Omelette$11.75
Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Broccoli, Mushroom and American Cheese
Banquet 2$10.95
Two Eggs (any style), Two Pancakes or French Toast, Two Strips of Bacon and Two Sausage Links
Banquet 3$10.95
Three Eggs (any style), Two Strips of Bacon, Two Sausage Links with Homefries and Choice of Toast or English Muffin
Eggs$5.95
Eggs Any Style with Homefries and Choice of Toast or English Muffin
Side Egg Sandwich$4.65
Eggs, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham on English Muffin or Toast
Egg Sandwich Meal$6.45
Egg, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham Served with Homefries
Side Bacon$4.45
Coffee$3.25
New England$16.95
Three Pancakes, Three Eggs (any style), Three Bacon, Three Sausage with Homefries, and Choice of Toast or English Muffin
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1428 Main St

Walpole MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
