Bristol restaurants you'll love

Bristol restaurants
Toast
  • Bristol

Bristol's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Bristol restaurants

The Virginian image

 

The Virginian

22512 Clubhouse Ridge, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Wings$9.00
Six grilled chicken wings tossed in your choice of: garlic parmesan, Thai chili, buffalo, gochujang, Cheerwine BBQ, or apricot jalapeño sauce.
Mixed Berry Salad$10.00
Mixed field greens tossed in a raspberry poppyseed dressing, topped with candied walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and crumbled goat cheese.
Beef Tips & Mash$15.00
Filet mignon beef tips sautéed with red wine, served with asparagus tips and parmesan whipped potatoes.
More about The Virginian
Shanghai Restaurant image

 

Shanghai Restaurant

711 State St, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lo Mein$10.95
Crab Rangoon (10)$6.50
Sweet & Sour Chicken$10.95
More about Shanghai Restaurant
Alfredo's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Alfredo's

812 Commonwealth Ave, Bristol

Avg 4.2 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE HOUSE SALAD WITH CHEESE$3.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper,
cucumbers, carrots and cheese
BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Choice of Meat Sauce or Marinara.
Whole Wheat Pasta also Available
More about Alfredo's
Main pic

 

The Corner

501 State St, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
More about The Corner
Restaurant banner

 

Brassa 51 (location 3)

bristol, virginia, bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brassa 51 (location 3)
