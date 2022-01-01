Bristol restaurants you'll love
Bristol's top cuisines
Must-try Bristol restaurants
More about The Virginian
The Virginian
22512 Clubhouse Ridge, Bristol
|Popular items
|Grilled Wings
|$9.00
Six grilled chicken wings tossed in your choice of: garlic parmesan, Thai chili, buffalo, gochujang, Cheerwine BBQ, or apricot jalapeño sauce.
|Mixed Berry Salad
|$10.00
Mixed field greens tossed in a raspberry poppyseed dressing, topped with candied walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and crumbled goat cheese.
|Beef Tips & Mash
|$15.00
Filet mignon beef tips sautéed with red wine, served with asparagus tips and parmesan whipped potatoes.
More about Shanghai Restaurant
Shanghai Restaurant
711 State St, Bristol
|Popular items
|Lo Mein
|$10.95
|Crab Rangoon (10)
|$6.50
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$10.95
More about Alfredo's
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Alfredo's
812 Commonwealth Ave, Bristol
|Popular items
|SIDE HOUSE SALAD WITH CHEESE
|$3.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper,
cucumbers, carrots and cheese
|BAKED SPAGHETTI
|$10.99
Choice of Meat Sauce or Marinara.
Whole Wheat Pasta also Available
More about Brassa 51 (location 3)
Brassa 51 (location 3)
bristol, virginia, bristol