Pizza
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

British Beer Company

46 Rte 6A

Sandwich, MA 02563

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger$14.99
Fresh Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sliced red onion. Served on a brioche roll.
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.
Bourbon Teriyaki Steak Tips$23.99
Hand cut tender beef tips finished in a bourbon sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice and fresh vegetales. *This item is no longer gluten friendly!*
Chicken Tenders$12.99
Boneless chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. Add celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
Giant Pretzel$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Chicken Wings$13.99
Bone-in chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. If you are feeling spicy try buffalo with celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
Mac & Cheese$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
LG Cheese Pizza$15.99
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Location

46 Rte 6A, Sandwich MA 02563

