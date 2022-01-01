Go
Toast

Brix and Stones

THE WINE & SPIRIT EXPERIENCE

999 Waimanu Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

999 Waimanu Street

Honolulu HI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hook'd Pan Roast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MW Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rinka Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to Japanese Restaurant Rinka.
Please join us at our new location in Ward Village. Enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine at your home or everywhere!!

Bernini Honolulu

No reviews yet

Bernini Honolulu is an Italian restaurant with a French twist, serving crispy Roman-style pizza, gourmet pasta, and more.
Conveniently located a 3-minute walk from the Ala Moana center, Bernini Honolulu is easily accessible to both locals and tourists. Parking is also available.
We are available for private hire, catering for wedding parties, birthday parties, cooperate functions and more. Get in-touch and will gladly make arrangements for your special event.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston