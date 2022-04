Here's how it works:

#1 - Order your Vegan Brixens Burger/Sandwich

#2 - Take a picture of your masterpiece!

#3 - ENJOY!!!

#4 - Post your beautiful Brixens' creation online to your social media account on either Facebook or Instagram. With your photo, give us an honest review of your Brixens' experience, and tag us @BrixensAbq and use #BlizzardofBlessings.

#5 - That's it, that's all you have to do!

In return, we'll donate a $10 gift card, in your name, to families in need this holiday season in a partnership with PB&J Family Services. And we're gonna send you a $10 gift card for your participation in this Holiday Giveback!

Our goal is to be able to support all 203 families in need sponsored by PB&J Family Services. To do that we need a minimum of 1695 people to participate in this promotion so that all 678 individuals in these families can have a meal on us! If we accomplish our goal, you'll help us giving back $33,900 to our beloved community!!!