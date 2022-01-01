Go
Toast

Brixx Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

8511 Brier Creek Pkwy • $$

Avg 4 (599 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

8511 Brier Creek Pkwy

Raleigh NC

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

V Pizza

No reviews yet

Best.In.The.Game.

Carolina Ale House

No reviews yet

-

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tasu Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston