Brixx Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
8511 Brier Creek Pkwy • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8511 Brier Creek Pkwy
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
V Pizza
Best.In.The.Game.
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Tasu Asian Bistro
As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.