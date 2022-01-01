Go
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

A combination cafe & bike shop, we offer breakfast and lunch, as well as brunch on Saturday and Sunday with a full selection of coffee and tea drinks, smoothies, and shakes. Vegan options available! Stop by for a bite and we can work on your bike.

800 North Limestone

Solid Gold Smoothie$7.00
Turmeric, ginger, banana, mango, pineapple, and your base of choice.
Drip Coffee$2.00
Magic Beans drip coffee.
Bean Burrito 2.0$8.50
Sweet potato and black bean chili with smoked swiss wrapped in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of chips and salsa.
Can be made vegan by request!
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Our black bean mix (black beans, sweet potato, spices,) potato, zhoug sauce, avocado, and vegan carrot "bacon," grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
Latte$3.50
Magic Beans Broomwagon Blend espresso and steamed milk.
If adding a flavor, that acts as the sweetener so you don't have to add simple syrup or sugar in addition to that!
Hot Potato Side$3.50
Seasoned potatoes with butter, mozzarella, and green onion.
Bumble Buzz$4.00
Magic Beans Broomwagon Blend espresso, steamed milk, lightly sweetened with house-made bourbon honey syrup.
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Updated recipe! Local fried eggs, local chorizo, smoked swiss, avocado, zhoug sauce, and potato, grilled in a flour tortilla and served with tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications available other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
BLT$10.50
Bacon, grilled onions, tomato, spinach, and sriracha mayo toasted on Sunrise Bakery sourdough.
Location

800 North Limestone

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
