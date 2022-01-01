Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
A combination cafe & bike shop, we offer breakfast and lunch, as well as brunch on Saturday and Sunday with a full selection of coffee and tea drinks, smoothies, and shakes. Vegan options available! Stop by for a bite and we can work on your bike.
800 North Limestone
800 North Limestone
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
