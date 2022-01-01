Go
  • Bro Mans Sammiches, Birria & Burgers

Bro Mans Sammiches, Birria & Burgers

We aim to provide high-quality delicious sammiches, tacos and tortas to our customers with fresh ingredients and great service from a clean,well-maintained environment while becoming part of the community in showing care and respect to each of our guests. Taste the Love!

8228 Peach Street

Popular Items

Diablo Quesabirria Taco$13.75
(3) birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro,jalapenos, Diablo spice blend, melted flamin jack cheese and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Small Buffalo Cheese Fry$5.00
Crispy tots or fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house buffalo seasoning and topped with white queso
Small Cheese tot$4.50
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso
Large Taco Tot$7.00
Crispy tots or fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso
Large Tot$5.50
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown and lightly seasoned
Birria Torta$12.00
chili braised beef inside a Cuban hoagie. The Birria Dip is then filled with melty pepper jack/moz blend, cilantro, lime and white onion. And a small bowl of consommé is served on the side for dipping
Large Fry$5.50
Birria Tots$9.50
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown topped with birria beef, queso cheese, consome, cilantro, lime and white onion
Small Tot$3.50
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown and lightly seasoned
Large Cheese tot$6.50
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso
Location

8228 Peach Street

Summit Township PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
