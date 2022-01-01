Go
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

We'll be open Monday-Thursday 3-9pm, Friday-Saturday 12-10pm, and Sunday 12-9pm.

FRENCH FRIES

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Aloo (VO) *TO-GO*$10.00
Pan Roasted potatoes, cumin, curry, chilis, coriander yogurt, cilantro, green onion. Served with pita.
Vegan option Available! Vegan option served with coriander coconut cream.
Hot Chicken Katsu 🌶️🌶️ 🌶️ *TO-GO*$16.00
panko breaded chicken breast, chili oil, housemade miso dill pickle, curry mayo, shredded lettuce, American cheese, Nantucket sesame seed bun.
Served with Salt & Pepper Fries
Just A Burger *TO-GO*$16.00
Two Smash Patties, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Pickled Red Onion & Special Sauce
Local Pork Green Chili 🌶️ *TO-GO*$8.00
Local pork shoulder, poblano peppers, cilantro, onion, and Michigan cheddar. Served with tortilla chips.
Chromatic Shatter Single$4.25
Hopped to the high heavens with scads of Citra, Talus, and Mosaic hops, creating big aromas of pink grapefruit and pine resin with background notes of rose and sage.
Drunken Noodles (GF) 🌶️ *TO-GO*$13.00
Rice noodles, Drunken sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper, red onion, bock choi. Add Pork, chicken or beef $3
Korean BBQ Chicken Tacos 🌶️ *TO-GO*$15.00
Two sesame braised chicken tacos and gochujang BBQ, pickled carrots & cilantro (served with S&P fries)
Special Sauce$0.50
House made BBQ Aioli. Definitely a favorite.
Grace's Enchilada Eggroll *TO-GO*$9.00
Local beef, russet potato, mozarella and chilis dipped in ancho chili oil and served with a creamy sofrito sauce (2 Rolls)
A Green Chili Burger *TO-GO*$16.00
Two Country Dairy beef smash patties, American cheese, chili Verde sofrito, lettuce, Gang Gang sauce, and corn chips.
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd

Kentwood MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
