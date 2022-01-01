Go
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

With fresh-baked breads and pastries, desserts to make your mouth water, and generous and delicious sandwiches, salads, pastas, and more, Broad Street has well-earned its reputation as Jackson's meeting place. Complete your experience with one of our bottomless cups of coffee and sit and visit a spell!

4465 I-55 North • $$

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)

Popular Items

4 For $6 Pastry Box$6.00
Sol’s Salad$12.25
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, sweet & spicy nuts, fresh pears, red grapes and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.
Deb’s Salad$9.95
Mixed field greens tossed with house-made granola, blueberries, strawberries, and fresh mozzarella with honey-lemon vinaigrette.
**contains nuts**
Build Your Own Burger$11.25
Two juicy 4 oz. patties of Angus ground beef with tomato, lettuce, and red onion on a freshly baked bun with a side of house-cut fries.
Tiramisu$4.75
Croissant Egg Sandwich$5.75
Filled with scrambled eggs, three-cheese blend, and a choice of Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, country sausage, or turkey sausage.
Salad Sampler Platter$11.50
Choice of 3: Chef's side salad of the day, minted fruit salad, basil pesto chicken salad, Caesar* or mixed field greens.
**basil pesto chicken salad contains nuts**
Dinner for 4$40.00
With your choice of family-sized pasta, family-sized Caesar or Field Greens salad, four cookies, and a loaf of our house-made focaccia, our Dinner Packs are the best deal at Broad Street and an easy way to feed your crew on the go!
Buddy's Burger$13.95
Two patties of fresh ground Angus Beef, Brie, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, and basil mayonnaise. Comes with house-cut fries.
Chocolate Supreme$1.75
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4465 I-55 North

Jackson MS

Sunday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 3:59 am
Toast
